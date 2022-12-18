What We’re Tracking:

Slightly warmer Sunday

Snow chances on Monday

Much colder air heading our way for next week

We’re cold this morning with many in the 10s and a few spots in the low 20s. The good news is that winds are pretty light to start so wind chill values aren’t feeling much colder than the air temperature.

We do get, briefly, a tad bit warmer for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a light south wind. That should allow us to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s before much colder air arrives by later in the week.

We’re keeping an eye on a system for early Monday morning which is setting up to bring snow showers to the area. Models are in fairly good agreement that everyone should have a chance to see at least a light dusting – if not more.

Its a fairly quick system and temperatures will be fluctuating above and below freezing, but some spots may manage to accumulate a couple of inches by the time it wraps up–which should be by the early afternoon. Some spots may see some locally higher amounts.

The snow wraps up quickly but we turn significantly colder. By Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon highs may struggle to make it into the 20s with wind chill values starting to feel like single digits.

There looks to be an even bigger push of cold air that is likely to move in by late Wednesday. In the days leading up to Christmas, there are some indications of high temperatures that may only be in the single digits with wind chills as cold as -20° by next Thursday.

We may see another chance for snow Thursday and *potentially on Christmas Eve itself although models have been back and forth with that chance.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez