Slightly warmer Sunday, still no rain chances ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy and slightly warmer Sunday

Mild for next week

Dry conditions stick around

Skies will becoming even more smokey throughout the night as temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s with a few clouds mixing in at times.

We’ll hold on to the sunshine Sunday as well and will kick off a trend of low 80s that are likely to persist for the next six to seven days at least. Humidity levels may increase slightly heading into Monday, but nothing to noticeable.

Hazy skies look to stick around for at least the next 24 to potentially 48 hours as our jet stream pattern continues to fuel in the smoke from the wildfires out west into Northeast Kansas.

Our upper air patterns will continue to fight against any potential rain chances for the foreseeable future. Quiet, calm, and dry conditions will persist throughout the whole week but at least temperatures will remain comfortable in the low 80s with dew points in the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

