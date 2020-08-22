Slightly warmer Sunday; Still no rain chances ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures continue to increase

Lots of sunshine expected

Little to no rain chances

Tonight, temperatures will fall to around average in the middle to upper 60s with mostly clear skies and drier air in place.

Humidity levels will continue to stay in the moderate range with dew points in the lower to middle 60s for Sunday. A lot of sunshine is expected to close out your weekend, as well. Afternoon highs for the Sunday will warm up into the low to mid 90s.

Despite the slight increase in humidity and warmer temperatures ahead, there is still no significant chance for showers or storms over the early part of this week as things stand right now. It is hard to rule out an isolated rain shower with the jetstream flowing overhead, but there are no signs of a strong storm system developing that will impact us in Northeast Kansas this upcoming work week week.

There’s a high pressure system over the desert southwest that doesn’t look to budge anytime soon, and that’s what is keeping us quiet over the next several days. There are some indications that a cold front could move through sometime next weekend, which *could bring in our next chance at some much needed rainfall.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

