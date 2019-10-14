Slightly warmer today, then a cooler pattern develops for midweek

There shouldn't be much of a rain chance until the weekend approaches

I’m not noticing much fall color, in fact, it appears the leaves are simply dropping without revealing their true colors first. That’s a bit disappointing.

We begin the work week with a clear sky and a temp near 40. Afternoon temperatures should end up in the low to mid 70s, and high pressure will dominate for much of this week so look for rain chances to be low.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 71-75

Wind: E/SE 10-20

We’ve had some frost and sub-freezing temperatures since last Friday so ragweed should be done for the year. That’s probably really good news for a lot of folks.

The outlook through Wednesday is for a cool down with temperatures falling into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows. It appears fairly uneventful through the end of the week but temperatures will rebound mid-70s by Friday.

The story for the upcoming weekend might be a chance for late afternoon or early evening showers on Saturday, and then scattered storms on Sunday with continued temperatures in the 70s.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Lots of sun, but stronger breezes and turning cooler toward midweek…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com