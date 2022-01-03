Slightly warmer today with above freezing temperatures and sunshine

What We’re Tracking:

Quiet weather the next few days

Slight warm up again

Another cold blast later this week

Sunny skies can be expected today as we try to regain our footing with above freezing temperatures this afternoon. Highs will do their very best to see upper the middle to upper 30s and lower 40s with the help of a light southerly breeze moving in. However, wind chill will still remain a factor today so bundle up with extra layers!

For tonight, mostly clear skies will be present overhead with wind speeds starting to pick up again just a bit. Lows will cool down into the upper 20s. A stronger southerly breeze will begin to push in by sunrise – signaling the start of a push of some slightly warmer air into the region.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday should reach the middle 40s which will likely be one of the warmer days this week. Winds will be breezy out of the south with gusts as high as 25 mph. Wind chill will continue to hold us back throughout the day.

Another big blast of cold air heads in by late Tuesday. Behind the front, highs in the lower 20s on Wednesday with a slight chance for a few snow showers Wednesday evening or Wednesday night followed by even colder weather with highs in the lower 10s on Thursday. Warmer temperatures return by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush