Slightly warmer tomorrow, few rain chances late week

What We’re Tracking:

Slightly warmer Thursday

Rain chances through Saturday

Cooler through the weekend

We’ll hold on to partly cloudy conditions through the night as temperatures cool down into the middle to upper 60s overnight. Winds will start to back off slightly from the East at 5-10 mph.

Thursday will start off dry with some cloud cover and highs slightly warmer climbing to around 90°. There looks to be another chance for storms late in the day, and our weather stays fairly active through the first half of the weekend. Storms for late Thursday could be strong to severe depending on when they develop. Expect an active late afternoon and early evening with wind, hail, and heavy downpours the biggest concern but we can’t rule out a brief spin up either.

Showers may linger overnight into early Friday morning before drying out briefly. Upper 80s and lower 90s will stick through the end of the work week. Another chance for rain returns late Friday.

Our weather remains active through Saturday as a front stalls across the area. That will keep storm chances around through Friday and even into the morning on Saturday. It’ll finally pass through, though, and that will keep our temperatures in the low-mid 80s through Labor Day weekend with a brief warm-up expected on Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez