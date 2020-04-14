Slightly warmer Wednesday with snow chances late week

What We’re Tracking:

Cold again tonight

More sun and mild Wednesday

Chance of rain, mix and snow Thursday into Friday

Freeze Warning from 2 am until 9am Tuesday for the following counties: Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Douglas, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington.

Another freeze tonight for the third night in a row as temperatures fall back down to around the freezing mark if not slightly below it.

We try and warm up more Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 60s as breezes stay in place. Precipitation chances hold off through mid-week.

This warmer air will occur ahead of a weak disturbance that might bring some showers of rain, mix or snow to the region on Thursday. It may produce a few snow showers early Friday for some. Minor accumulations are possible for parts of the area.

Spring-like weather and warmer again for the upcoming weekend. Mid to upper 60s should be expected across northeast Kansas on Saturday with a mainly clear sky. A partly cloudy sky is likely Sunday. Temperatures are projected to stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the first part of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



