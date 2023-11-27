What We’re Tracking

Clear again for most of the night

Rebounding temperatures

Slight rain chance late week

Overnight lows will fall into the 10s and lower 20s. Temperatures will be coldest for the central and southern counties until the deeper snow cover melts off as the week goes on. While the snow remains on the ground, we may see a bit of patchy freezing fog early tomorrow morning, too.

Mostly sunny weather is expected through the middle of the week. Temperatures look to moderate into the 40s and lower 50s for the last half of the week ahead before our next system arrives. That could bring us rain this time late Thursday and into Friday, primarily for the eastern and southeastern counties of the viewing area.

That system clears out in time for the weekend, and as winds shift back towards the south, we should see some slightly warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll start off the weekend mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller