Slow warm-up ahead through the week

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds for eastern areas tonight

Dry and mild stretch of weather

Warmer with storm chances by late week

With light breezes and a clear to partly cloudy sky for tonight, temperatures will dip back into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the area. The warmer temperatures should be over eastern areas where the best chance for scattered cloud cover will be once again.

Tuesday will remain a bit below average in the lower 70s east and middle 70s west with more sunshine after some scattered clouds over the eastern counties. Generally speaking, the first half of the week will continue to be mild with 70s in the afternoons and cool mornings in the lower 50s primarily.

Through the course of the week, temperatures will steadily rebound into the upper 70s by midweek and into the 80s by the end of the week and the start of the Memorial Day weekend. In typical Memorial Day weekend fashion, there will be chances for scattered storms, as well. Those storm chances could start up as early as Thursday night, but more likely by Friday and continue to be a chance each day over the holiday weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

