Slowly warming up through midweek, then sharply colder

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly start to Monday

Cool weather through midweek

Even colder air arrives Thursday

This cool air will stay in place for the start of the week, but certainly not a bitterly cold round of weather for the first few days of the work week. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a few rounds of clouds throughout the day on Monday, then climbing into the lower to middle 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds as system passes just to our south.

As it lifts northward on Wednesday, there is a slight chance for rain or snow showers before much colder air rushes our way. This looks to be a little more likely over the southeastern portions of the viewing area on Wednesday into early Wednesday evening. This passing system will draw in a very strong cold front Wednesday night with gusty north winds and falling temperatures. Wind chills may dip into the single digits by late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday will struggle to climb out of the 20s, with a few areas in the southwestern portion of the viewing area seeing lower 30s on Thursday afternoon, despite widespread sunshine. It remains chilly into Friday for Valentine’s Day before warming up a touch into the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com

