Slushy and sloppy for a day or two with periods of wet snow and rain/snow mix

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted until noon for the following counties: Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington

Monday was easily one of our coldest days of the season. Most spots in northeast Kansas had single digit lows with highs in the teens and low 20s.

Tuesday started with frigid sunshine and bitter breezes before clouds started to cover the sky. Flurries and spotty mix developed after sunset. Snow kicked in around midnight and it’s been steady.

Temperatures at any given spot will determine if roads stay wet, slushy or snow covered. It appears that much of the snow will fall with numbers around 33-36 degrees which would help driving conditions considerably. Snow will gradually become rain/snow mix by late morning or midday.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 34-39

Wind: S 15-25

We may see totals of 1 to 3 inches on grasses surfaces and colder objects, but we avoid major travel problems. Minor icing could occur Wednesday night and early Thursday before high temps ease to near 38 or 40 degrees again.

It likely becomes a bit colder Friday. Scattered snow showers may give us a dusting to 1 inch, but the flakes shouldn’t fly around for long as the big moisture batch moves east.

This weekend looks partly cloudy with near normal temperatures. Expect lows in the mid 20s with highs in the low to mid 40s. Numbers will climb more Sunday and Monday. Temperatures may break 50 on Monday before rain showers return for Tuesday.

Slick spots must be monitored with snow and some mix…

