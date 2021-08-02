Smoky skies but pleasant temperatures for a few days

Hazy skies will be present throughout the daytime. Wildfires out to the west and north are providing the smoky look to our area with hazy skies outside and beautiful sunsets. If you’re particularly sensitive to smoke, it’ll be a good idea to try and stay indoors until our air quality improves.

Highs today will be very pleasant for this time of the year, in the middle 80s. Overnight, we should cool down quite a bit for August standards, as well. With clear skies, upper 50s look likely for tonight’s lows.

Humidity has finally backed off and will remain low for the next few days. Dewpoints in the middle 50s will make the afternoon hours very comfortable compared to last week. Winds remain out of the north and east helping keep this cooler airmass in place.