Snow and freezing drizzle this morning with frigid conditions

*Winter Weather Advisory* – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, and Osage counties until 3pm.

Areas of light snow and freezing drizzle are possible through lunch time with most areas seeing light amounts, generally less than ½”. However, the southern counties have a better chance of seeing a light glazing of ice in addition to the light snow.

Temperatures will remain in the single digits at night and 10s during the day through Thursday.

Lots of cloud cover is expected this week, but our next chance for some light snow will return on Thursday. Wind chill values are going to be in the 0° to -20° range all week long.