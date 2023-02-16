We’re much colder this morning as our system is moving through. Winds are gusting around 30mph, and with temperatures in the teens and 20s through most of the day, it’ll be feeling much colder.

Snow showers may continue through the morning hours, and additional snowfall totals will be minor in most of the southeastern counties. Most of the heavier accumulations look to be in our far northern counties.

Snow could be moderate to heavy at times this morning causing reduced visibility and travel hazards when paired with our strong winds along the KS/NE border. Roadways are slick, so pad in plenty of time to get to where you need to go this morning safely.

We’ll stay chilly through the end of the week, but skies clear out for Friday. By the weekend, we’ve got a quick warm-up in store, though. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will be all the way back in the mid to upper 50s.