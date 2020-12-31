Snow and ice move in later tonight

Today, we’ll start out with some sunshine and end up with increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening and highs near 40° this afternoon.

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* FRIDAY MIDNIGHT – FRIDAY 6:00PM– Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

A round of freezing rain or sleet will move in late Thursday night before becoming all snow by Friday morning.

We could see some moderate to heavy snow at times, especially during the morning hours, and the snow may last through much of the day. Because of that, we have the potential to see several inches of snow through portions of the area.

Not only will we have the snow and ice to deal with, but it’ll also be breezy through tonight and tomorrow, with gusts around 25-30 mph out of the north, reducing visibilities.