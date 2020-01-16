Snow and sleet arrive tonight, then ice to rain Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Snow and sleet arrive overnight

Sleet and freezing rain to rain Friday

Very cold and breezy Saturday

A storm system spreading in from the south will bring areas of sleet and snow to Northeast Kansas later tonight into early Friday. That mixed precipitation will not accumulate as deeply, but should still stick to roads in the morning with some slick travel conditions on untreated roads.

As the morning progresses, warmer south winds at 15-30mph will gradually bring temperatures at and then above the freezing point. That will allow any winter mix still falling to change over to rain for a while before it wraps up later in the day on Friday. Highs will climb up into the upper 30s, but will feel much colder with the strong breezes.

Another push of cold, northwest wind will blow in for Saturday as temperatures struggle to return to the middle 30s. Continued cold on Sunday with less wind, but it should stay dry for the weekend and into the first part of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



