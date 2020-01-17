Snow and sleet for some, but a coating of ice is the main issue today

*Winter Storm Warning until noon for the following counties: Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon, Morris and Osage.

**Winter Weather Advisory continues until 2pm for the remaining part of northeast Kansas, including Shawnee and Riley counties.

What a crazy week. Over the past 7 days we’ve experienced near record warmth, thunderstorms, hail, snow, freezing rain, showers, dense fog and mild temperatures to bitter cold. Temperatures dropped by some 30-40 degrees from early Wednesday into daybreak Thursday.

Areas of snow and sleet hit after midnight. Early today, we likely go through several hours of sleet and freezing rain with below freezing temperatures. Icy roads are likely through midday. The wintry mix should go to rain this afternoon. Showers may linger into the early evening with stronger wind.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 34-39

Wind: E/SE 15-25

Wind Chills: 20-25

Arctic air invades Friday night into Saturday. It will be frigid with sunny to partly cloudy conditions Saturday to Tuesday. We may see lows in the single digits and teens with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s for several days.

We should be precipitation free until slightly warmer temperatures hit after midweek. There could be a few rain showers or spotty mix Wednesday night into Thursday.

Avoid travel this morning if possible and make it a great weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



