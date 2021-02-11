Snow chances increase by the weekend as extremely cold air settles in

A few flurries are possible today with highs in the middle 10s, better chances for snow arrive Friday night into Saturday that may provide a chance for a minor accumulation by the end of the day as even colder air settles in for the weekend.

Dangerously cold air arrives beginning tomorrow, but more so later in the weekend with highs in the 0s and lows at times near -10°. With winds continuing out of the north and east at 10-15 mph through this time, wind chills could be in the -20s during the coldest morning hours, possibly some in the -30s, particularly on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Sunday into Monday looks to provide another chance to pick up some accumulating snowfall. The best chance, as of right now, looks to be south of I-70.