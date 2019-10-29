Snow chances increase overnight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY begins at 10pm Wednesday for the following counties: Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

Another WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY area begins two hours later for: Brown, Clay, Cloud, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley and Washington counties.

What We’re Tracking:

Rain this evening

Snow/mix Wednesday

Clear, but cold for Halloween fun

Tonight, rain begins to move into the area just after sunset. Some spots may get some freezing rain as we see the transition into snow overnight with temperatures dropping down below freezing overnight. Mix and snow may develop overnight, and it will gradually spread from south to north. Wednesday we should expect wet snow through the day with periods of mix. The storm track favors a 1-3 inches accumulation for most especially areas north of I-70. Messiest road times look to be during the evening hours so drive slow on your way home from work and school.

Snow continues to fall overnight Wednesday into early Thursday with very chilly air in place seeing temperatures drop down into the middle 20s overnight. Thursday during the day will be cold with rapid clearing as we only warm up into the upper 30s during the afternoon. Temperatures might be around 30-32 around sunset so kids need to bundle up and go out as early as possible.

Looking longer term, a nice area of high pressure builds Friday through Sunday with sunshine, light breezes and slightly warmer temperatures. Friday’s highs will only be in the 40s, but numbers should climb to the mid and maybe upper 50s by the end of November’s first weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





