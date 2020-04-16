Snow chances make a return overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Snow possible tonight into Friday

Much warmer this weekend with sunshine

Staying warm through early next week

Winter Weather Advisory this evening for Brown and Nemaha counties.

Freeze Warning from 10pm Thursday to 10am Friday for the following: Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee and Washington.

Rain continues throughout the evening as we still look at a period of wet snow overnight. Northern counties could see a transition over to snow as early as this evening with much of the central and southern counties seeing a transition over to snow later on tonight into early Friday morning. Thanks to the rain throughout the day, roads should remain snow free, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be any slick spots out there.

The most likely areas to see accumulating snow will be grassy surfaces and overpasses with locally higher amounts for our northeastern counties who could very well see a couple of inches come out of this system.

Clouds decrease by midday Friday but temperatures still struggle to get out of the 40s for the afternoon.

Pleasant weather returns for the weekend with sunny skies Saturday and highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday we may see a few more clouds but warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Our temperature pattern may stay warm through early next week, but we may start to see a shower or thunderstorm chance by Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



