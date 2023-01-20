What We’re Tracking:

Rain / Snow chances develop tomorrow

No major warm-up in sight

Another chance for snow Monday into Tuesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until Jan 22nd.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with just a light breeze in the area.

Our next system looks to arrive on Saturday (tomorrow) and into early Sunday, and may bring us yet another chance for some rain, wintry precipitation, and snow. Right now, the timing looks to be mostly during the day Saturday, with heavier snowfall possible for our northern counties. 1-3 inches of snowfall can be expected north of I-70.

The snowfall may cause some issues for those heading out to the Chiefs game Saturday as this system looks to linger through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will remain around freezing though which may lead to more of a wintry mix for the beginning of the game and better chances for snow post game.

After that, we are still near average with chilly January weather into early next week. Highs are expected in the upper 30s and 40s with overnight lows in the 20s through Tuesday. Our next chance for wintry mix arrives late Monday night, with more details to come as we get closer. Temperatures for the rest of the week look colder – middle 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush