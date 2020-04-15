Snow chances return Thursday evening

What We’re Tracking:

Developing rain and mix north Thursday

Possible wet snow Thursday night into Friday

Much warmer this weekend

Clouds will continue to increase overnight. A weak disturbance might bring some showers of rain, mix or snow to the region on Thursday. Especially for our northern counties who could see more snow showers early.

We may see a period of wet snow Thursday night into early Friday before clearing takes place. We may actually end up with a coating on the grass and cars as temperatures lower and wind becomes northerly.

Spring-like to start the weekend with a mainly clear skies and mid to upper 60s on Saturday. A partly cloudy sky is likely Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Our temperature pattern may be pleasant into early next week, but we may start to see developing showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



