Snow chances return tonight

Drizzle and light rain becomes snow

Lingering clouds and cold breezes Friday

Sunny to partly cloudy and slightly warmer this weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9am to midnight Thursday for the following: Clay, Cloud, Geary, Marshall, Republic, Riley and Washington.

A Winter Weather Advisory in in effect from 12pm Thursday to 3am Friday for: Brown, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee and Wabaunsee.

Snow will continue to fall throughout the afternoon and evening hours as temperatures drop back down into the 20s overnight.

Through the end of it all, we may see totals of 1 to 3 inches on grasses surfaces and colder objects by early morning, but we avoid major travel problems. There may be lingering snow showers across the eastern counties as the sun begins to rise.

Clouds will linger throughout the day on Friday and it will still be a cold one as we only climb into the lower 30s. Clouds will begin to decrease Friday night and things start to warm up throughout the weekend.

Looking forward to the weekend, we can expect lower in the mid 20s and highs in the lower to middle 40s for Saturday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.The warming trend looks to continue on throughout the day Sunday and even further on into Monday as our temperatures get closer and closer to 50° if not into the lower 50s in some spots for the afternoon high.

After the snow showers tonight, we’ll stay dry for a few days before slight rain chances return on Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

