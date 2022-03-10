What We’re Tracking:

Clearing tonight

Cold through the first part of the weekend

Warmer by the end of the weekend and next week

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Jackson, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee County until 6 PM tonight and Anderson, Coffey, and Franklin county until 6 AM Friday.

Snow is starting to wrap up for most of the area as some light flurries continue for the eastern counties. Final totals range from 3″-7″ south to north. Winds will start to relax through the evening as the main system drifts off to the north and east.

A second wave of snow could move through the central and southeastern counties by this evening. Most will stay dry but our southern counties could see an additional inch or two with this second wave. Everyone start to clear out by early Friday and temperatures will drop into the 10s which could lead to some re-freezing overnight. Be sure to take it slow early Friday as well since there could be black ice.

Colder air settles in for the end of the week and highs on Friday will struggle to make it into the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. We could even be waking up in the single digits Saturday morning. The start of the weekend will remain on the chilly side, struggling out of the 30s for Saturday afternoon.

Some snow may melt over the next couple days as we get above freezing, but most of it will be gone by early next week as temperatures soar right back into the 60s by Sunday afternoon. A nice end to the weekend and we’ll hold on to the pleasant weather past Sunday as well.

Overall, next week is looking quite mild with highs in the 60s and 70s. And we look to remain mostly dry, too. So, local Spring Break plans shouldn’t be hampered by the weather, at least!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez