Snow continues throughout the evening with a second round for some Monday

Continuing to track conditions as snow moves through the area this evening and a second wave Monday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county until midnight tonight.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from Sunday, December 15th at 6 AM until Monday, December 16th at 6 PM.

What We’re Tracking:

Snow continues this evening

A second round possible Monday

Cold and sunny Tuesday

Snow will continue throughout the early evening and start to lighten up during the later evening hours.

We should manage to stay dry throughout a majority of the night which should allow crew members to clear the roads for the early morning.

A Second wave looks to move through early Monday morning and lasting throughout Monday afternoon. This system is looking to trend southward not really adding much to the snow totals in the northern part of the viewing area but could potentially add another 2-3″ on top of what areas got today for the southern half of the viewing area.

Totals from the whole two-day system should primarily end up around the 3-6″ range with locally higher amount in areas following the I-70 corridor and south with lesser amounts for the northern counties.

Things will start to taper off Monday evening and clouds should even back off as skies clear out.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be sunny but this colder air continues to stay will us especially with fresh snow on the ground, it’s going to feel a lot colder over these next couple of days with Monday-Wednesday starting off in the teens and feeling like single digits with afternoon highs in the 30s. By the end of the work week, temperatures will slowly start to increase back into the middle to upper 40s just before the official start of winter.

We will continue to update you throughout the day today, and tomorrow with our team working together to keep you all informed. Stay tuned on-air or online to get the latest updates and if you want real time updates, download our KSNT mobile app as we will send push alerts throughout the day with information.

