Snow early Saturday before cold snap

Arctic blast hits this weekend

Snow showers early Saturday

No signs of relief

*Winter Weather Advisory* – from 3:00am until noon Saturday – Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Douglas, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next cold front that will move through. Temperatures will drop into the low 20 overnight before snow chances increase.

A strong Arctic cold front will rush through Saturday, bringing us the coldest air of the winter so far. Our highs will be in the low 20s in the morning hours, and fall into the teens by the afternoon. It’ll also bring us a quick shot of light snow during the early morning hours with much of it wrapping up by lunch time. Some minor accumulation is possible with higher totals to our north and east.

Overnight lows heading into Sunday morning will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be near 10 below zero. Highs on Sunday may struggle to even make it out of the teens. It’s going to be a cold one Sunday evening as we cheer on the Chiefs so make sure to bundle up if you’re going to be out..

Another front moves through Monday, really reinforcing the cold air. It looks like the really cold weather will stay over the top of us for quite some time with bitterly cold temperatures (highs in the low teens and overnight lows below zero) and even colder wind chills possible all next week.

As of right now, there doesn’t seem to be any major sign of relief through the next week or so with a few snow chances through the week. At least Tampa, FL will be warm for the Chiefs with 60s in store for the Super Bowl!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

