Snow early Thursday with very cold wind chills all day

What We’re Tracking:

Snowfall comes to an end

Very cold air hangs around for a while

Warming back up this weekend

*** WIND CHILL ADVISORY *** is in effect for all counties in the viewing area until Thursday at 12:00 PM.

*** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all Western, Central and Southern counties.

Light to moderate snow will start to taper off through daybreak. Minor accumulations are likely with 1″ to 2″ expected. Roadways are going to be snow covered and therefore slick. Be sure to give yourself extra time before you head out the door and take it slow on the roads.

Temperatures are going to be our biggest concern through the next 24 hours. Winds are out of the North at 10-15 mph but that’s enough to make it feel below zero almost all throughout the day. Afternoon highs will struggle into the teens with wind chills values potentially not even making it above 0° and feeling like -5° to -10° at best. Multiple layers of clothing will be your best bet if you have to be outside this evening!

We start to warm things back up by Friday with highs in the upper 30s and a little bit more sunshine in store although wind chills will still be colder than the air temperatures.

Once the weekend rolls around, we could see afternoon highs in the lower 50s for Saturday! A pleasant start to the weekend before another cold front arrives by Sunday. This time around we only look to drop into the 30s and 40s by early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez