Snow ends this evening, extremely cold air Thursday morning

Snow comes to an end tonight

Blustery and bitter cold overnight

Frigid late week, but much warmer this weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Lyon and Osage until midnight tonight.

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic and Washington from midnight tonight through noon Thursday.

Snow will continue throughout the afternoon and evening. Should temperatures get any warmer precipitation will change over into the form of rain which will help wash away the snow we have received.

A very strong cold front will move through the area later this evening bringing in extremely cold air and strong northerly winds. Wind chill values heading into Thursday morning look to tumble below zero feeling like -5° to -15°!

A very cold start to the day. We will have a lot more sunshine although that won’t help it feel warm at all. Afternoon highs may barely get out of the teens into the lower 20s with wind chill values feeling like single digits.

We start to make some progress looking ahead to Friday although it will still be relatively cold. Afternoon highs should run about 10-12 degrees warmer than Thursday.

Valentine’s Day weekend looks a lot better as a drier pattern arrives for a few days and temperatures warm up above average into the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s by the time Sunday rolls around.

Looking further ahead into the start of next week, Monday looks to be even warmer than the weekend with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. But, that looks to be the last of the warm up before slightly colder air returns for the middle part of the week.

