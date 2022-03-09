What We’re Tracking:

Snow likely late tonight through Thursday

Cold for several days

Warmer by the end of the weekend and next week

***WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN HALF OF THE AREA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY***

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HALF OF THE AREA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY***

A winter storm is set to move tonight and into Thursday, bringing in much colder air behind it for Friday and Saturday. The highest snowfall totals look to be along and north of I-70, but the entire area should see accumulating snowfall with this system.

The snow will start up and be heaviest late Wednesday night through midday Thursday. Then a second wave of snow could move through the central and southeastern counties by Thursday evening. All together, about 4-8″ of snow is expect for the northern two rows of counties with 3-6″ expected for the majority of the area. Lower amounts to the south where 2-5″ is expected.

Once that system passes, colder air settles in and highs on Friday will struggle to make it into the 30s, and we could be waking up in the single digits Saturday morning before we warm up quickly by Sunday into the upper 50s to near 60°. Overall, next week is looking quite mild.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller