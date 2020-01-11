Snow likely for eastern counties, cold temperatures for the entire area

What We’re Tracking:

Snowy (eastern half of the area) and windy today

Becoming much colder overnight

Lingering clouds Sunday with possible flurries

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin counties until 3PM today.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 3PM today.

This morning, the second wave of the storm arrives. Since we’ll all be below freezing both here at the surface and higher up, all of the precipitation will be in the form of snow. In terms of snow accumulations, the snow will only fall in areas south and east of a Manhattan – Seneca line. Areas from Emporia to Topeka and north west from there should receive a dusting up to 2″. For areas south and east of that Emporia – Topeka – Oskaloosa line, we could see 2-4″. Winds will still be blustery through the day, so that could reduce visibility at times during the periods of snowfall.

The system looks to move out by the afternoon, but the cold air stays with us. Temperatures today will struggle to get into the lower 20s.

CHIEFS SUNDAY: A *mostly dry day but a cold one. With fresh snow on the ground in KC, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. There is also a chance for a brief snow shower to blow through during the game. Still some uncertainties with that but we will continue to track it as we get closer. Traveling to the game Sunday morning should not be an issue.

Looking ahead to next week, precipitation chances really start to come down. It looks partly cloudy with upper 30s to lower 40s for Monday. Just as we become mild again, another cold front will blow through by Wednesday. That air mass may be our coldest air of the season so far and it will give us highs in the 20s with single digit lows.



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor