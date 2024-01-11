Clouds will build back in today, but highs should still try to warm into the 30s for the southern half of the area, but only in the 20s north. Winds will be just a bit breezy, though, making it feel colder through the daytime.

Our next chance for snow looks to arrive late Thursday evening and into very early Friday with a big push of Arctic air to go along with it. We’re expecting another round of some accumulation, with the highest amounts to the north of I-70. In addition, you can expect temperatures to fall into the teens for highs on Friday, and through the weekend we’re looking at single digit temperatures for afternoon highs.

Wind gusts on Friday could be around 30-35mph again as snow is falling, so we’re looking at subzero wind chills by several degrees. Overnight lows will drop below 0° starting Friday night and lasting through at least Monday night.

The frigid air will last through the weekend, and even into the first part of next week, as winds continue to gust to around 30mph through Saturday. Wind chills Saturday morning could be as low as -20° to -25°.

Yet another opportunity for snow arrives by Sunday. Temperatures may warm slightly from single digit highs on Monday, to around 15° for Tuesday, but below freezing temperatures look to stick around for several days. We have our eye on next Wednesday to potentially warm above freezing again by a degree or two.