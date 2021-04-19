Snow likely overnight into early Tuesday morning

What We’re Tracking:

Turning colder, snow likely

Partly cloudy by afternoon

Morning freezes during the middle of the week

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* for the entire area from 10pm Monday to 10am Tuesday for the potential of 1-3″ of snow and slippery road conditions.

An approaching cold front will bring falling temperatures starting this afternoon and evening. After that, snowfall is expected to move into the region. As of right now it appears that a light accumulation of 1-3″ is possible. With the warm temperatures the snowfall should be largely wet and slushy and will quickly melt away with the return to a partly cloudy sky by Tuesday afternoon.

Widespread freezing temperatures in the mornings will also accompany air behind this front so be sure to plan accordingly with outdoor vegetation. Frost is likely to form early Wednesday and possibly Thursday morning, as well.

We expect some late week rain chances starting late Thursday into part of Friday with a separate disturbance moving through the area. Temperatures, however, will warm up back into the 60s, then even warmer by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

