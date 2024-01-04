What We’re Tracking

Cloudy weather overnight

Light snow for Friday

A bigger system for early next week

Widespread cloud cover will keep temperatures chilly into Friday. Overnight lows will fall back into the lower 30s with a light east wind adding a bit of a chill to the air through the night, but we will remain dry as the snow will be falling to our southwest during the night.

Our next storm system moves in for Friday and should be largely cleared out by Friday late evening. There looks to be a decent chance for seeing snow showers across the area starting early Friday. This round should be primarily snow, even though temperatures may come above the freezing mark for a while Friday afternoon. There may be minor accumulations with this system, upwards of 2″ of snow could be possible in the southern half of the area, where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect.

The weather pattern gets quite a bit more active after this weekend, too. So after this first round Friday, we’re already watching another system for the first part of next week. This one looks like it could bring even heavier precipitation. Temperatures should initially support a rain/snow mix before it changes over to all snow on Monday. It may end up being much more impactful than this first round, so keep checking back for updates.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller