Snow melts away and there isn’t a chance for more before Christmas.

Snow began melting on Tuesday, but much more melted yesterday with about a 5 degree jump in temperatures. Slushy neighborhood streets and wet parking lots were common. Now, we begin a period with much warmer air headed our way.

Sunshine will be abundant again with 20s early and 40s throughout the day. Clouds will arrive around midday, so expect a partly cloudy afternoon. Expect slightly stronger south wind over the next day or two.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 44-48

Wind: S/SW 10-20

Wind Chills: 35-39

Friday will be almost exactly like today. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild conditions should prevail.

The upcoming weekend looks mainly clear and warmer. It may become rather windy by Sunday. There is even a chance to reach the low to middle 50s. It should be great weather for shopping, attending holiday parties or for early travel if you’re trying to beat Santa to the destination of choice.

The outlook seems peaceful toward Christmas. We should get scattered clouds Monday. Clouds will likely increase Tuesday. Isolated rain showers are possible late Christmas Day with highs of 48-50. That same system may create light rain or patchy mix around Friday of next week, so the probability of a White Christmas for northeast Kansas would seem to be zero.

We get some clouds late day and slightly warmer temps…

