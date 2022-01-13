Snow on the way for Friday night

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds build overnight

Rain to snow Friday evening

Snow likely Friday night/Saturday

Clouds will start to build in late tonight into early Friday ahead of our next system. The temperature tonight drops back into the upper 20s for much of the region with a light and variable breeze.

Isolated showers are possible later in the day on Friday but scattered showers become likely by the early evening. Rain during the evening changes over to snow as we turn colder. Some snow accumulation is possible, especially for the eastern areas. Heaviest snow will likely end up to our east into Missouri, but the path of the storm system favors some minor accumulation for the eastern part of Kansas, too.

Snow shouldn’t linger into too much of the daytime Saturday although temperatures will really cool down for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will only be in the lower to middle 30s along with gusty north wind. For Chiefs Sunday we’ll stay dry and for tailgaters it should be a cool day with lots of sunshine and highs returning to near average in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, we see another warm-up in store as highs return to the 40s and even 50s at times with little to no precipitation chances.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller