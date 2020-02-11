Snow possible for some Wednesday, bitterly cold by Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Rain and snow showers Wednesday

Colder air arrives Thursday

Warmer this weekend

Clouds increase throughout the evening and late tonight ahead of our next system throughout the day on Wednesday. Temperatures tonight will drop down into the 30s.

Most of the precipitation for Wednesday looks to stay in the southeastern half of the viewing area. A mixture could start falling in the morning and turn to a slushy mix at time throughout the day before ending in the evening. Any accumulations from the morning to early afternoon could melt throughout the later part of the day before the colder air surges back in as afternoon high temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday night into Thursday turns much colder as actual air temperatures drop all the way down into the single digits. Thursday morning wind chills could very well be anywhere from -5° to -15°. A very cold start to the morning will result in a cold end to the day with wind chills only warming up barely above 0° up to 10°. Sunshine should make a return as well.

The cold air sort of lingers into Friday with slightly warmer temperatures starting in the teens and ending around freezing.

After Wednesday we look to stay mostly dry through the weekend with a slight chance for some rain showers Saturday night. Other than that a warm-up is in the future with a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures should climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



