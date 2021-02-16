Snow possible tonight, but warmer days are on the way

***A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area through Noon today due to brutally cold wind chills.***

We hold on to the brutally cold temperatures Tuesday, but at least we will make it above 0°!

Another system could produce some minor snow accumulation for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, mainly over the eastern and southeastern half of the area.

Temperatures overnight will still be frigid, in the single digits. Beyond that, we start to warm up. We can expect to get near the freezing mark of 32° by Friday!