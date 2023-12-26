***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** – In effect for the entire area until 6:00pm this evening.

We’ll see occasional snow showers through the day today with the cold air firmly in place. We could see anywhere between 1-2″ of snow with locally higher amounts possible through this evening. The wind will swing around to the southwest as it wraps around the large low pressure system in the middle of the country, but that southwest breeze will not bring us any warming. Highs struggle into the middle 30s on Tuesday.

Tonight, the off and on snow showers will continue to taper off, and should move out of the area by early tomorrow morning. We’ll start to gradually clear out after that, but we’ll still be pretty chilly. Overnight lows dip into the middle 20s, and highs tomorrow will make it into the middle 30s. Winds look to remain on the breezy side through the rest of this week making it feel even colder outside.

Highs will be in the 30s to lower 40s through the end of the year with lows in the lower to middle 20s. After the midweek system clears out, we should see lots of sunshine for the end of the week and into the weekend, as well.