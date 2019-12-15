Snow showers overnight with periods of snow Sunday and a bit more early Monday

A White Christmas seems unlikely with snow a week prior and a patchy mix chance just after the holiday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northeast Kansas from 6am Sunday to 6pm Monday…

The forecast period for snow is now upon us. It has looked like snow for Sunday and Monday for days. The probabilities have steadily increased and the potential amounts have climbed a bit.

There are still many elements that must come together over the next 12-24 hours. Storm track of the upper disturbance is critical. How quickly snowfall can reach the surface through very dry air is another factor. Lastly, it may depend on a second band Monday and how far north it hits to force totals up some.

Flurries and snow showers are possible overnight into early Sunday. Snow should develop through mid-morning with a cloudy sky and cold temperatures.

Greater Topeka Sunday

Highs: 26-29

Wind: N/NE 10-20

Wind Chills: 18-22

Storm totals may approach the about 3 inches on average with higher totals in spots. Plows may want to hit the roads overnight Sunday into Monday and then clean up more during Monday afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be sunny and continued chilly. This will put us a week away from the holiday, and a White Christmas isn’t looking very likely with this snowfall over a week before and a chance of patchy light mix on the 26th-27th.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

When precipitation hits, walk carefully and drive safely…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by

emailing producers@ksnt.com