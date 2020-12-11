Snow showers possible for northern counties tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Snow showers North tonight

Cloudy Saturday

Chilly weekend ahead

Cloud cover will stick around throughout the night as chances for snow showers increases. Mainly our northern counties have the best shot at seeing some snowfall. Accumulations look minor with 1″ possible but a dusting to 0.5″ looks more realistic. Still, spots from Clay Center to Holton and North could fall into some slick spots early in the morning. Areas right along I-70 may see some brief rain or snow flurries otherwise southern counties look to stay dry.

Most of the activity should be done with before sunrise as colder air settles into place. Expect highs Saturday and Sunday to be chilly as we struggle to make it into the middle to upper 30s and overnight lows to be in the middle to lower 20s.

Looking ahead to next week, things start to dry out and temperatures become more seasonable in the mid 40s. There does seem to be a slight chance for some flurries Tuesday but nothing looks significant at this time.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

