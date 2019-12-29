Snow showers possible later today

What We’re Tracking:

Colder today and tomorrow

Snow showers possible later

Warming trend through New Year’s

A cold front pushed through the area overnight, bringing with it much colder temperatures for the next couple days. Temperatures this afternoon may warm into the low 40s, but it’s more likely many locations stay in the upper 30s. Tomorrow, we’ll see a little more sunshine, but that won’t help us out in the temperature department, unfortunately. We’ll be in the upper 30s once again, but this time our winds will be gusting to 30 mph, making it feel like it’s in the teens and 20s for much of the day.

Later on today, the backside of the storm system we’ve been dealing with finally swings through. That could bring a slight chance for some flurries or light snow showers. The most likely areas to see some snow would be to the north of I-70. If we’re lucky, we may see a dusting to 1/2″.

After that, we begin a warm-up leading into New Year’s Day. New Year’s Eve will still be pretty cold, with temperatures in the 20s, for anyone venturing out to celebrate. Temperatures to start the new year will be in the lower 50s!



-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



