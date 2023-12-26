What We’re Tracking

Snow showers wrap up

Cold breezes continue

Several chilly days ahead

Tonight, the off and on snow showers will continue to taper off, and should move out of the area by early tomorrow morning. We’ll start to gradually clear out after that, but we’ll still be pretty chilly. Overnight lows dip into the middle 20s and with a bit of a breeze, wind chills will drop into the middle 10s by early morning.

Some breaks in the cloud cover for Wednesday as we start to see the storm system slowly slide away to the east. Highs tomorrow will make it into the middle 30s. Winds look to remain on the breezy side through the rest of this week making it feel even colder outside. Wind on Wednesday from the northwest at 10-20mph.

Highs will be in the 30s to lower 40s through the end of the year with lows in the lower to middle 20s. After the midweek system clears out, we should see lots of sunshine for the end of the week and into the weekend, as well. Another cold front moves in on New Year’s Eve, dropping nighttime lows into the 10s and highs back in the 30s for the start of the new year.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller