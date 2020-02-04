Snow showers still possible on Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Chance for snow showers Wednesday

More sun Thursday and Friday

Slightly warmer this weekend

We could see a few more flakes throughout the evening and into the morning but they shouldn’t amount to anything. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s with wind chill values in the 10s.

Snow showers will be possible throughout the day Wednesday as well mainly south and east. Snow should come to an end around the evening with very minor accumulations possible as well. Temperatures will stay below freezing with wind chills in the 20s.

More sunshine should start to happen by Thursday with afternoon highs struggling to make it up to 40°. We continue to try and warm up on Friday getting closer into the lower 40s.

The weekend looks even warmer as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

CHIEFS PARADE:

Plan accordingly if you plan to head out to Kansas City. Snow showers are possible throughout the day and they could see minor accumulations of snow. Give yourself plenty of time to get there and also bundle up. Temperatures will be below freezing throughout the day with wind chill values in the 20s due to strong northeasterly winds. Be prepared and plan ahead but also HAVE FUN!

