Snow showers to start the day Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from Sunday, December 15th at 6 AM until Monday, December 16th at 6 PM.

What We’re Tracking:

Snow likely Sunday

A second round possible Monday

Cold and sunny Tuesday

Snow showers have already started in portions across the viewing area as of 4 AM Sunday morning.

Snow showers will continue throughout the day and there could very well be some periods of some heavier snowfall. If you’re heading out to Kansas City for the Chiefs game or are just out and about in general, take it slow. Once the snow starts to stick to the roadways it will be slick out there.

This system has been talked about for days now and at one solid point in time it was looking like a Sunday evening into Monday morning type of scenario. That is clearly not the case now and there is potential that this two band system that was going to blend itself overnight is now coming in waves. There is potential for a second band to move through the area Monday and depending on that, that could really add to our totals depend on how far North it decides to hit.

Storm totals may approach the about 3 inches on average with higher totals in spots. Plows may want to hit the roads overnight Sunday into Monday and then clean up more during Monday afternoon. Your morning commute Monday very well has the possibility to be a messy one.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be sunny but this colder air continues to stay will us.

We will continue to update you throughout the day today, and tomorrow with our team working together to keep you all informed. Stay tuned on-air or online to get the latest updates and if you want real time updates, download our KSNT mobile app as we will send push alerts throughout the day with information.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



