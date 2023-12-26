TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) says a snow squall warning is in effect for some parts of northeast Kansas on Tuesday.

The snow squall warning was issued at 12:37 p.m. on Dec. 26 for southeastern Pottawatomie County and southwestern Jackson County. This includes the population centers of St. Marys, Belvue and Emmett. The warning will last until 1 p.m.

The NWS describes a snow squall as an intense and short-lived burst of heavy snowfall which leads to a drop in visibility. This is often accompanied by gusty winds.

Those who are traveling in the impacted areas may find moving difficult and dangerous in a short amount of time. If you are driving through the areas impacted by the snow squall, you are advised by the NWS to slow down, turn on your headlights and be on the alert for whiteout conditions.

For more weather news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.