Snow still likely late tonight before turning colder

What We’re Tracking:

Rain to snow this evening

Windy and cold Saturday

Warmer early next week

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect for the entire viewing area until 6:00 PM Saturday.

Scattered showers will continue through the evening. The rain will eventually change over to snow as we turn colder. Some snow accumulation is possible, especially for the eastern areas. Heaviest snow will likely end up to our east into Missouri, but the path of the storm system favors some minor accumulation for the eastern part of Kansas, too.

The changeover from rain to snow appears to be very quick, nonetheless it should be noted that a brief window for an icy glaze will set up for portions of the viewing area before the official change is made. Right now it appears that the best chance to see some icier conditions will be mostly for our Western counties – including areas such as Manhattan, Marysville, Junction City, Clay Center and Concordia.

Snow shouldn’t linger into too much of the daytime Saturday with most of it wrapping up by the lunch hour. Temperatures will really cool down for the weekend as well with highs on Saturday in the lower to middle 30s along with gusty north wind. This will make it feel like single digits if not teens for most of the day.

For Chiefs Sunday we’ll stay dry and for tailgaters it should be a cool day with lots of sunshine and highs returning to near average in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Since the game kicks off after sunset, things will turn cold quickly into the 20s and lower 30s so make sure to bundle up!

Looking ahead to next week, we see another warm-up in store as highs return to the 40s and even 50s at times with little to no precipitation chances. Colder air returns for the second half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez