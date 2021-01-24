Snow storm moves in later tonight with chances for rain and drizzle today

What We’re Tracking:

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud, Ottawa, and Clay counties until 6 PM Monday night.

A WINTER STORM WATCH remains in effect for Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Dickinson and Geary counties from late tonight until Monday afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Jefferson, Morris, Wabaunsee, and Shawnee counties until 6 PM Monday night.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected today as we prepare for our next storm system to make its way into the region. Scattered showers are possible throughout the morning with highs only reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s. Keep an eye on slick road conditions with some freezing drizzle possible.

CHIEFS FORECAST: For those that may be heading out to Kansas City for the Chiefs game as they take on the bills, things look to remain *mostly on the calm side of things. Scattered rain chances will exist throughout the game with precipitation potential expected to pick up rapidly towards midnight. Temperatures will be on the colder side with upper 30s expected for the majority of the game. Make sure to plan accordingly before our storm system moves in, late tonight, so that you can make it back safely.

Our main storm system makes its way into northeastern Kansas right around midnight tonight. Depending on the position of the low, we will likely see a better chance for rain for the south and eastern counties and heavy snow to our north and northwest. All forms of precipitation are expected, including rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow. Travel conditions will be hazardous for everyone, especially with freezing rain moving through the region.

As for snow totals, there are several factors that will play a key role. The slightest shift in the storm’s position could heavily skew snow amounts. Temperatures are also going to be a big part of this as well since all forms of precipitation are possible. Totals look to be heavier for our far northern counties with 8″-12″ possible for areas like Marysville and Concordia. For spots like Manhattan and Holton, 5″-8″ looks to be the case. A big cut-off starts to happen the further south and east you go. Up to 2″ is possible for Topeka.

We’ll have a brief break from precipitation chances Tuesday before our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday with a chance for light snow and rain and some chilly weather for the middle part of the week with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s.

Depending on how fast we can get the snow to melt following these two storm systems will determine how quickly we warm up after. If things go as planned right now, we could be back in the lower 50s by next Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

