What We’re Tracking:

Rain / snow mix early Monday

Bigger system arrives Wednesday

Dangerously cold wind chills

Snow is already starting to fall this morning across portions of our viewing area. From the looks of it, most is melting upon impact on roadways thanks to the *slightly warmer temperatures we saw for Sunday. This doesn’t mean we won’t see any accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces, but this should help road conditions as you make your morning commute.

Most of the snow should wrap up by the early afternoon with a few flurries possible through the evening. Cloud cover will stick around through much of the day and temperatures will try and warm up into the upper 30s later this afternoon.

Once this system moves out, colder air starts to move in for the middle and tail end of the week. By Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon highs may struggle to make it into the 20s with wind chill values starting to feel like single digits. We should see sunshine for Tuesday before clouds build back in heading into Wednesday.

We then turn our attention to what is shaping up to be a higher impact storm system late Wednesday and further on into Thursday. Not only will temperatures plummet again, but models are starting to hint at several inches of accumulating snow. It’s still a bit far out though, so details will likely continue to change.

Perhaps even more concerning at this time is the arrival of dangerously cold wind chills. The arctic air mass that is set to intrude our viewing area by Wednesday evening, will also bring wind gusts of 40+ mph. That means that wind chills could drop as low as negative 35 for Thursday and Friday morning.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are shaping up to be quite cold this year with just the *slightest chance for a few snowflakes. We will know more as we get closer.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez