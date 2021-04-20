Snow this morning, warmer by Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Snow this morning

Partly cloudy by afternoon

Morning freezes during the middle of the week

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* for the entire area from 10pm Monday to 10am Tuesday for the potential of 1-3″ of snow and slippery road conditions.

Snow showers will start to taper off through mid-morning leaving behind 1″-3″ of snow accumulation on grassy surfaces and cars. Throughout the day, clouds start to break apart and temperatures struggle to climb out of the middle to upper 40s. With the warmer temperatures the snowfall will quickly melt away.

As we deal with clear skies overnight tonight, widespread freezing temperatures are likely the next few mornings so be sure to plan accordingly with outdoor vegetation. Frost is likely to form early Wednesday and possibly Thursday morning, as well.

We expect some late week rain chances starting late Thursday into part of Friday with a separate disturbance moving through the area. Temperatures, however, will warm up back into the 60s, then even warmer by the weekend with 70s expected.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

