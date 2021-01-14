Snow & wind blast in for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Very windy today and tomorrow

Cooler air sinks in

Snow showers by Friday

HIGH WIND WARNING tonight and Friday for northwestern half of the area. WIND ADVISORY everywhere else. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Friday for the northeastern half of the area. Tonight, a mostly cloudy sky will develop once again. Northwest wind at 20-30mph, gusting in excess of 40mph will make it feel even colder as temperatures drop to the upper 20s, wind chills will fall into the 10s.

Strong wind will continue into Friday. We could see some wrap around moisture in the colder air on giving us a chance to see some snow through the early afternoon. While the amounts will be low (around 1″ central and 1-3″ northeast). The main issue with this will be the reduction in visibilities as our winds will still be very strong with near-blizzard conditions.

Behind this system, winds relax over the weekend, and temperatures make a slow climb back into the low 40s by Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

